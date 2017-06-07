Hitler-style statement from Lithuania

President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite has released a Nazi, Hitler-style statement. According to her, the very existence of Russia and Belarus in the East is a threat to Lithuania and NATO. Is it another provocation from a Baltic State?

Dmitry Linter, adviser to executive director of the Russian Military Historical Society:

"The sale of provocations has just begun, this market is open" Obviously, there will be other people who will be willing to take on this contract. The authorities may eventually arrange direct provocations against Russia, especially in the Kaliningrad region. There is something brewing about this Russian territory, and I would pay more attention to the region right now, because the statement from the Lithuanian president was about this particular region."

Pravda.Ru