China’s Navy approaches US coast



Five vessels of the Chinese Navy are currently on the high seas of the Bering Sea in the area of the Aleutian Islands. The American military report that they have been following their acts for some days so far. Before that the US has never registered such activity of China in the region.

However, the White House is aware of the Chinese ships' being off the Alaska coast. The Pentagon noted that they pose no threat. Noteworthy, that the Chinese ships approached the US coast just at the time Obama is in Alaska. The President has arrived to draw attention to the climate change.

The Chinese warships approached the Aleutian Islands after having taken part in joint naval drills with Russia. They appeared off the American territory the day before parade commemorating 70th Anniversary of the end of WWII is held in Beijing.

