Pravda.ru

Video

Russia and China unite against NATO

07.09.2016
 


Russia and China are preparing for the Joint Sea-2016 naval drills, which are to take place in the South China Sea between 11 and 19 September. Although such manoeuvres are to be held for the 5th time, the most disputed area in the Asia Pacific, where interests of Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, and the Philippines are clashed, has been engaged by the Chinese and Russian military fleets for the first time.

The exercises were discussed on the G20 sidelines in the Chinese Hangzhou. The Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Monday that the drills would 'affect interests of no one and are beneficial to security of both China and Russia'. According to the Pacific Fleet spokesman, destroyers Admiral Vinogradov, Admiral Tributs, large landing ship Peresvet, tugboat Alatau, and tanker Pechenga are bound for the South China Sea. The drills are to be held at the Zhanjiang naval base.

The US has already accused China and Russia of their 'intention to aggravate complicated state of affairs in the South China Sea'. At the same time the Pentagon makes no secret of the fact that the US ships will control waters of the South China Sea on a permanent basis. The US Navy has 7 ships in the region - the Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, 2 cruisers and 4 destroyers. The American nuclear submarine Mississippi, equipped with cruise missiles, also patrols the waters.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1739

Popular photos

Society

Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Chinese man spends $325 million on private Dreamliner aircraft
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Most mysterious seas on the planet
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It s worse
Italian earthquake: Corruption? Maybe. It's worse
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Obama prefers to avoid Philippino heatwave
Billions spent...on soccer players
Billions spent...on soccer players
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets
Tourists abandon injured friend in mountains not to waste airplane tickets

Most popular

Russia and China unite against NATO
Russia and China unite against NATO
Russia and China are preparing for the Joint Sea-2016 naval drills, which are to take place in the South China Sea between 11 and 19 September.
US ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
US ready for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Washington has unveiled the plans of actions in case of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Chinese warships approach Alaska Chinese warships approach Alaska

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Why the US government loves to hate President Putin
Why the US government loves to hate President Putin
Many Americans see Putin as Chuck Norris of international politics
Many Americans see Putin as Chuck Norris of international politics
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Boris Nemtsov killing: Ooooooooh that smell
Russia s Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
Russia's Far East: Vegas Crap Shoot or Bold New World?
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
The Empire Wants Ms. Clinton, The Conqueror!
Why the US Government Aims to Force President Putin from Power
Why the US Government Aims to Force President Putin from Power

Incidents

Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria s Aleppo
Russia and USA ready for joint operations to destroy terrorists in Syria's Aleppo

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service