Mass flights of US spies registered at Russian borders

07.09.2016
 


Strange activity of the US Air Forces has been registered at the Russian borders. Three US spy aircraft approached Russia's borders in the Black Sea. According to the Western sources, which track movement of military aviation, the strategic US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, which took off at the Greek Souda Bay airbase, conducts a long-lasting flight with air refueling near Russian borders in the Black sea.

Two P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft have also set off for the Russian borders in the Black Sea from the Sicilian air base Sigonella. They are designed to conduct reconnaissance, look for and destroy submarines. The route lies above Greece and Bulgaria.

As Pravda.Ru reported, strategic drills Caucasus 2016 were started in the South of Russia on 5 September. Experts believe, that mass flights of the American spies can be connected with it. The drills are taking place in the territory of the Crimea, the Krasnodar region, in the waters of the Black and Caspian seas.

