Court allows flight attendants to be curvy

The Moscow City Court ordered Aeroflot to abolish internal company rules, according to which the salary of company's stewardesses should depend on their clothing size.

A stewardess, who worked for Aeroflot, sued Russia's major airline for discriminating rules and won the lawsuit. The woman sought a raise to her salary and a compensation for moral damage.

Aeroflot was satisfied with the decision of the court, but it remains unclear how the airline is going to change its rules now.

Aeroflot's flight attendants are supposed to wear sizes within the range of 42-48. Every "excessive" kilogram of flight attendants' weight costs the company ($13) a year. Excessive weight can also become a problem for the evacuation of passengersб company officials said.

Pravda.Ru