Pravda.ru

Video

Court allows flight attendants to be curvy

07.09.2017
 

The Moscow City Court ordered Aeroflot to abolish internal company rules, according to which the salary of company's stewardesses should depend on their clothing size.

A stewardess, who worked for Aeroflot, sued Russia's major airline for discriminating rules and won the lawsuit. The woman sought a raise to her salary and a compensation for moral damage.

Aeroflot was satisfied with the decision of the court, but it remains unclear how the airline is going to change its rules now.

Aeroflot's flight attendants are supposed to wear sizes within the range of 42-48. Every "excessive" kilogram of flight attendants' weight costs the company ($13) a year. Excessive weight can also become a problem for the evacuation of passengersб company officials said.

Pravda.Ru

1034

Popular photos

Business

Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Russian banking sector undergoes major transformation
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Foreigners increase their investment in Russian companies
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russia to take crypto currencies under control
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
Russian flight attendants legally allowed to be curvy
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush s legs again
US poultry producers want to inundate Russia with Bush's legs again
Tatarstan President s wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials
Tatarstan President's wife becomes richest wife of all Russian officials

Society

Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Robbie Williams suddenly cancels his shows in Russia
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin s mummy disturbed
War on monuments: Eternal peace of Lenin's mummy disturbed
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show s success
The Game of Thrones star unveils secrets of show's success
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Human behavior: Obscene in the past, decent today
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea
Tourists film aircraft coming in for landing amid three tornadoes above Black Sea

Most popular

US security services accuse blame Russian Internet trolls for Trump's victory
US security services accuse blame Russian Internet trolls for Trump's victory
From June 2015 to May 2017, as many as 470 unreliable accounts and pages paid for advertising messages about 100,000 dollars, Facebook Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos said
Court allows flight attendants to be curvy
Court allows flight attendants to be curvy
A stewardess, who worked for Aeroflot, sued Russia's major airline for discriminating rules and won the lawsuit
Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons Russia will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Putin, BRICS and an emerging New World Order, ex aequo
Putin, BRICS and an emerging New World Order, ex aequo
Demolish, not deconstruct Globalists Mammon Temple
Demolish, not deconstruct Globalists' Mammon Temple
North Korea and the impending global catastrophe
North Korea and the impending global catastrophe
The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce
The Euro-Atlantic Alliance: A front, a fraud and a farce
Yemen: A (forgotten) man-made tragedy
Yemen: A (forgotten) man-made tragedy
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!
North Korea: Standing proud for Korea!

Incidents

Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
Explosion occurs in the Paris subway system
USA continues feeding international terror
USA continues feeding international terror
Minivan loaded with petrol and gas cylinders rams into cinema in Yekaterinburg. Video
Minivan loaded with petrol and gas cylinders rams into cinema in Yekaterinburg. Video
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
Moscow school shooting: Teen boy attacks teacher and students
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
South Korea military start using ballistic missiles in drills to intimidate North
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?
Myanmar and Rohingya: More than meets the eye?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service