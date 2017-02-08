Poland wants nuclear weapon as in Russia

Pravda.ru

Nuclear weapon of the EU should correspond with that of Russia. Such a statement was made by Jarosław Kaczynski, Chairman of the ruling Polish Law and Justice party. According to him, Europe should be ready for great expenditures, taking into account growing tense in the world. European nuclear weapon should be able to keep up with Russia, he claimed. He also noted that before the EU was a successful organization. However, it was destroyed with the treaty of Lisbon and migration crisis, he claimed. Kaczynski believes that national states should be reinforced while the EU power reduced.

