Mysterious Russian poet who makes Americans join Orthodoxy
08.02.2017
180 years ago the most sorrowful duel in the Russian history between Alexander Pushkin and Georges d'Anthès took place at the Chernaya River. Julian Henry Lowenfeld, a well-known American poet, playwright, composer, translator and trial lawyer, who is considered to be the best translator of Pushkin's works into English, reveals unknown details and significance of Pushkin for the world culture to Pravda.Ru.
