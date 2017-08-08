Pravda.ru

Video

Su-30: Supermaneuverable fighter aircraft

08.08.2017
 

The Sukhoi Su-30 is a twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft developed by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. It is a multirole fighter for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface deep interdiction missions.

The Su-30 started out as an internal development project in the Sukhoi Su-27 family by Sukhoi. The design plan was revamped and the name was made official by the Russian Defense Ministry in 1996. Of the Flanker family, the Su-27, Su-30, Su-33, Su-34 and Su-35 have been ordered into limited or serial production by the Defense Ministry. Only the Su-37 remained a prototype. The Su-30 has two distinct version branches, manufactured by competing organisations: KnAAPO and the Irkut Corporation, both of which come under the Sukhoi group's umbrella.

Pravda.Ru

1007

Popular photos

Business

Planet Earth: Serious problems
Planet Earth: Serious problems
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
Ukraine kills Antonov aircraft maker
USA s new sanctions against Russia split European Union
USA's new sanctions against Russia split European Union
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
US giants stand against new anti-Russian sanctions
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
Russia signs defence contracts with China and Vietnam
The economic system swallowed the ecological system
The economic system swallowed the ecological system

Society

In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR s collapse
In St. Petersburg, man has not left his apartment since USSR's collapse
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Russians suddenly lose their sympathies to Donald Trump
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Passenger aircraft landing in stormy wind at Melbourne airport - Video
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Migrants in Russia: Bliss or nightmare?
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko s inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Soldier who collapsed during Poroshenko's inauguration abandoned to the whims of fate
Searching for Putin s billions
Searching for Putin's billions

Most popular

BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
BRICS countries strike fatal blow on US dollar supremacy
The United States has declared a war of sanctions on Russia and continues putting trade pressure on China. It is not ruled out that the USA will restrict supplies of steel products from China. In...
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan channels Arnold Schwarzenegger in military drills
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has recently attracted media attention for his machismo
Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Venezuela: Is the West that ignorant or just plain evil?
Venezuela: Is the West that ignorant or just plain evil?
US-Congress checkmate the Merkel-Europe
US-Congress checkmate the Merkel-Europe
Afghanistan is right here! Lies, myths and legends
Afghanistan is right here! Lies, myths and legends
Dog farms: South Korea s inhuman and shameful cruelty and brutality
Dog farms: South Korea's inhuman and shameful cruelty and brutality
Is Turkey the next country for a proxy and long war of the Transnational Elite?
Is Turkey the next country for a "proxy and long war" of the Transnational Elite?
U.S. President Trump: Politics is war.
U.S. President Trump: "Politics is war."

Incidents

Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video
Drunk man attacks Russian journalist on the air. Video
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
Washington to strike North Korea on September 1?
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
48 Russian children found in Iraqi Mosul
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Ammunition depot in Abkhazia explodes like a nuclear bomb
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
Why the war in Afghanistan will last forever
Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline
Georgia panics as South Ossetia captures oil pipeline

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service