Kalashnikov designs new small-sized rifles

The Federal National Guards, the Federal Protection Service and the Federal security Service will receive new Kalashnikov assault rifles. One of them will be small-sized, and the other one - noiseless.

State trials for the new models of the renowned assault rifle are to start next year. "The serial production of the small-size Kalashnikov AM-17 rifle and small-size AMB-17 silent version will commence after the state trials," the press service of the military concern said.

The new small-size version of the Kalashnikov assault rifle is designed for self-defence of the crews of military vehicles. The magazine for cartridges will be made of transparent plastic to control the number of bullets used. The length of the rifle equipped with a quickly detachable "tactical silencer", with a folded shoulder stock does not exceed 50 centimetres.

The silent version of the rifle will have the same characteristics as the AM-17. It will also be equipped with a silencer that qualitatively reduces the sound of the shot.

Pravda.Ru