‘Russians win’: ISIL leader hides in a desert

09.03.2017
 


Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who used to declare himself as a leader of all the Muslims and was considered to be one of the Islamic State leaders, has hidden in the Iraqi desert. Before that he had spoken out with a good-bye speech in Mosul and admitted defeat of the terrorists. The fighter had also called to refuse defence of he city and start a guerrilla war.

As the media reported, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is probably hiding among those civilians who sympathize with ISIS in familiar deserted villages. And he moves from place to place some times a day. The command has been allegedly devolved to warlords.

It is also known that several more ISIS leaders have fled from the city of Raqqa. For today there are about 3-4 thousand fighters left in the city.

