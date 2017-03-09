‘Russians win’: ISIL leader hides in a desert

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who used to declare himself as a leader of all the Muslims and was considered to be one of the Islamic State leaders, has hidden in the Iraqi desert. Before that he had spoken out with a good-bye speech in Mosul and admitted defeat of the terrorists. The fighter had also called to refuse defence of he city and start a guerrilla war.
As the media reported, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is probably hiding among those civilians who sympathize with ISIS in familiar deserted villages. And he moves from place to place some times a day. The command has been allegedly devolved to warlords.
It is also known that several more ISIS leaders have fled from the city of Raqqa. For today there are about 3-4 thousand fighters left in the city.
The US has deployed marines and howitzers to liberate the city of Raqqa from ISIS. Semyon Bagdasarov, expert on the Central Asian and Middle Eastern problems at the Centre of Analytical Studies, has...