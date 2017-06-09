Pravda.ru

Comey takes every effort to get rid of Trump

09.06.2017
 

Former FBI director James Comey provided evidence that, as he said, would be enough to find US President Donald Trump guilty of attempts to obstruct justice.

Comey stated that the president deliberately attempted to thwart the investigation into his alleged ties with Russia, as well as the investigation into the controversial statements from the former national defense adviser Michael Flynn.

According to Comey, Trump was seeking support from him in the endeavor to stop the criminal prosecution. Acts of obstruction of justice include not only interference in the investigation, but also the use of threats, to which Comey paid special attention in his statement.

