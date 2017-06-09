Pravda.ru

Video

Gazprom to build pipeline to Japan

09.06.2017
 

Gazprom may build a gas pipeline to Japan, if the project is economically feasible, high-ranking representative of the Russian gas giant Alexander Medvedev said noting that all contractors were committed to productive work.

Currently, Japan buys liquified natural gas from Russia's Sakhalin Island. In Sakhalin-2 project, Gazprom owns 50% plus one share, while other shares are distributed between the British-Dutch Shell and Mitsui and Mitsubishi of Japan. The Sakhalin LNG plant produces about 10 million tons of liquefied gas a year, and most of this amount - about 80% goes to Japan.

The Russian official also said that Gazprom and CNPC of China started negotiations to specify the timing to launch supplies on the Power of Siberia pipeline. President Vladimir Putin said in May that there was no dispute on the price for gas between Moscow and Beijing.

Pravda.Ru

1123

Popular photos

Business

Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia s pioneer in growing berries
Nizhny Novgorod region to become Russia's pioneer in growing berries
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Libyan oil may crush Russian ruble again
Russia s new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia's new MC-21 passenger airliner challenges Boeing and Airbus
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Russia blocks BlackBerry
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Climate change may destroy coffee plantations around the world
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?
Combustible ice: Revolution or big nothing?

Society

Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler s submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Russian woman sentenced in Dubai for showing finger gesture to American driver
Spanish men not allowed to sit spread-eagle anymore
Spanish men not allowed to sit spread-eagle anymore
Putin s watch: A few interesting details
Putin's watch: A few interesting details
Family of symbol of Aleppo s suffering announce support for Bashar Assad
Family of 'symbol of Aleppo's suffering' announce support for Bashar Assad
Train kills Nikita Khrushchev s granddaughter in Moscow
Train kills Nikita Khrushchev's granddaughter in Moscow

Most popular

Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
After the US President Donald Trump ordered the cruise missile attack on an airbase in Syria, President Vladimir Putin was given the ultimatum to work with the US government to remove President Bashar...
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher finds Nazi bunkers and Hitler's submarines in Antarctica
Russian researcher, radio amateur and ufologist from Nizhny Tagil, Valentin Degtyarev, has announced a new "discovery."
Putin sends message to the world through Megyn Kelly Putin sends message to the world through Megyn Kelly

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mother Russia, President Putin, the Anti-Christ & World War 3
Mosul s Liberation : Another Fallujah, Dresden - or Hiroshima?
Mosul's "Liberation": Another Fallujah, Dresden - or Hiroshima?
Theresa May: A disastrous choice for Prime Minister
Theresa May: A disastrous choice for Prime Minister
London Bridge Attack - Hypocrisy, Double Standards and Double Dealing
London Bridge Attack - Hypocrisy, Double Standards and Double Dealing
Making sense out of terrorism
Making sense out of terrorism
Trumponomics speak plain truth to Euro Obamaniks
Trumponomics speak plain truth to Euro Obamaniks

Incidents

Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Ukraine prepares for war with Russia, military men say
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Russian special services arrest 18 ISIL fighters in Moscow
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Defense Ministry names cause of Tu-154 crash that killed military choir
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Russia conducts cruise missile attack targeting ISIL terrorists in Palmyra
Ukraine harbors plans to destroy Russia s super bridge to Crimea
Ukraine harbors plans to destroy Russia's super bridge to Crimea
Russian helicopters Ka-52 destroy terrorists in Syria. Video
Russian helicopters Ka-52 destroy terrorists in Syria. Video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service