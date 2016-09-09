Transnistria gets ready to join Russia



President of Transnistria Evgeniy Shevchuk issued a decree on making preparations to join Russia. The document is published on the website of the Transnistrian leader.

Due to the decree, results of the Republican referendum of September 17, 2006, will be put into effect: the Republic will become a part of the Russian Federation.

In two weeks the government should create a special committee to adjust law system of the Republic to the Russian legislation. Contradictory regulations will be excluded. The Transnistrian President will have to be provided with a specific plan on synchronization of the legislations by 1 November.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Transnistria proclaimed independence from Moldova in early 1990s. Chairman of the Parliament Mikhail Burla addressed his Russian counterpart Sergey Naryshkin on behalf of the Supreme Council, asking to join Russia.

In 2006 97.2% of the residents decided to join Russia at the voting. Constitutional law on recognition of the Russian legislation as part of the Transnistrian has been already adopted. The Russian language is recognized as the state one. 200,000 Russian citizens live in Transnistria.

