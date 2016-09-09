DIA: Russia should get used to ‘attacks’ of US spies



Representatives of the US Defence Department claimed that stepped-up flights of the US spy planes above the Black Sea should not surprise Moscow, and the latest incidents should be regarded as a 'norm'. Head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Vincent Stewart explained that occurrence of 4 US reconnaissance aircraft at a time above the Black Sea is regular.

According to Stewart, Moscow should realize that it's entangled in rivalry with the US almost all over the world, and thus flights of the US aviation near the Crimea are not a surprise, and should be recognized as 'a norm'. It's no exception that the US and Russia clash from time to time in various parts of the world, where their interests intersect, he said.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US spy aircraft occurred above the Black Sea Monday, September 4, and the following day they dared to fly as close as 70km off the city of Sevastopol. The Pentagon is indignant that the Russian fighter Su-27 intercepted US spy planes P-8 Poseidon above the Black Sea, as they approached the Russian border.

