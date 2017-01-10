Pravda.ru

Video

CIA offends Trump doubting his sanity

10.01.2017
 


Head of the CIA John Brennan has claimed that the President-elect Donald Trump put the US security at risk and peril as he didn't quite realize the importance of country's special services.

According to the CIA Director, 'The new administration and any president needs to recognize that this is a challenging and dangerous world, and that the intelligence community and intelligence professionals can help to keep this country safe and protect our national security interests. And any president or administration that does not recognize that is one that is putting this country's national security at great risk and peril'.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US President-elect Donald Trump plans to restructure the Central Intelligence Agency. The new head of state is going to reduce staff of the CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Along with that, the number of oversea agents will be increased all over the world. The goal is global restructuring of the agencies and improvement of their interoperability.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1309

Popular photos

Business

The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions

Society

Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
USSR s five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
USSR's five amazing top secret projects that were shelved
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin
Journalists find Nostradamus prophecy about Putin

Most popular

CIA offends Trump doubting his sanity
CIA offends Trump doubting his sanity
Head of the CIA John Brennan has claimed that the President-elect Donald Trump put the US security at risk and peril as he didn’t quite realize the importance of country’s special services.
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey may revise the question about the deployment of the airbase of the US-led international coalition in Incirlik
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber? John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
Before Wikileaks and Edward Snowden, there was Bobby Fischer
Before Wikileaks and Edward Snowden, there was Bobby Fischer
America’s shameful double standard
America’s shameful double standard
A day that will live in infamy
A day that will live in infamy
2016: The Year that Was...Russia s!
2016: The Year that Was...Russia's!
Obama s tantrum: Puerile, infantile and silly, his political epitaph
Obama's tantrum: Puerile, infantile and silly, his political epitaph

Incidents

Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
ISIL terrorists from Dagestan planned terror attacks on Red Square
ISIL terrorists from Dagestan planned terror attacks on Red Square
What happened on board Tu-154?
What happened on board Tu-154?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service