No attack submarines are left in Britain



Majority of the British submarines turned out to be out of action. The case is about attack submarines. And their state is being thoroughly concealed from the new PM Theresa May. That is reported by the British media. For the moment none out of seven attack submarines, equipped with Tomahawk-class cruise missiles, is on active duty. Three new Astute-class submarines have faced technical malfunction, while four Trafalgar-class submarines 'are on their last legs'. Five submarines, including the Astute one are undergoing maintenance work or are waiting for it. While the newest Ambush is under repair after it clashed with a tanker off Gibraltar last year.

As a result, the military cannot patrol trade routes which may be threatened by Iran, as well as are not able to keep an eye on the Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.

Pravda.Ru