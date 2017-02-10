Pravda.ru

Video

No attack submarines are left in Britain

10.02.2017
 


Majority of the British submarines turned out to be out of action. The case is about attack submarines. And their state is being thoroughly concealed from the new PM Theresa May. That is reported by the British media. For the moment none out of seven attack submarines, equipped with Tomahawk-class cruise missiles, is on active duty. Three new Astute-class submarines have faced technical malfunction, while four Trafalgar-class submarines 'are on their last legs'. Five submarines, including the Astute one are undergoing maintenance work or are waiting for it. While the newest Ambush is under repair after it clashed with a tanker off Gibraltar last year.
As a result, the military cannot patrol trade routes which may be threatened by Iran, as well as are not able to keep an eye on the Russian submarines in the North Atlantic.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1051

Popular photos

Business

Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Society

USA concerned about China s possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Russian pilots will not be allowed to fly drunk
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?

Most popular

USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
USA concerned about China's possible contact with extraterrestrials
The United States is concerned about China's participation in a program to search for extraterrestrial civilizations
The USA will collapse in eight years
The USA will collapse in eight years
Is the United States of America degrading and falling apart? Will Donald Trump be able to stop the collapse of the country? Will his opponents - global financial elites - be able to initiate a civil...
Russia to test hypersonic Zircon missiles earlier than originally planned Russia to test hypersonic Zircon missiles earlier than originally planned

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump: Sit down, shut up and listen!
Trump: Sit down, shut up and listen!
Predatory Capitalism is Killing America
Predatory Capitalism is Killing America
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
Outside world , according to the western Progressive Liberals
'Outside world', according to the western 'Progressive Liberals'
Trump is not America s real problem
Trump is not America's real problem
On Western Terrorism - Interview with André Vltchek
"On Western Terrorism" - Interview with André Vltchek

Incidents

Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in creeping offensive
Ukrainian armed forces ready to kill many civilians in 'creeping offensive'
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Donbas in flames again. OSCE stands still
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia s ability to survive
Russia tests doomsday weapon, US tests Russia's ability to survive

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service