Poland refuses to sign final declaration of EU summit



The European Council has reelected the current Head Donald Tusk as the President. However, Poland has refused to sign final declaration of the summit, taking a stand against its politician. Beata Szydlo, the PM of Poland, has claimed that she would not adopt final document of the summit, which means it could not be considered as valid. 'It's a pity that my colleagues from the Visegrad Group have refused to join me and voted for Tusk', she said. The EU regulations on economic, migration and foreign policy have been also agreed upon at the summit. 27 representatives of the EU have though signed the document. As they said, the stance of Szydlo would not affect the result.

Pravda.Ru