Pravda.ru

Video

16 up-to-date fighters to reinforce Russian Aerospace Forces

10.03.2017
 


16 new Su-34 strike fighters will become operational within the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017. And total volume of the order makes up 92 of such aircraft. It was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Borisov in course of his visiting the Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant named after Chkalov.

For the moment 9 aircraft undergo final assembly, Borisov noted, adding that delivery schedule has been agreed upon with the Defence Ministry, so there will be no emergency.

This year unscheduled delivery of 4 aircraft is expected. Beside that, according to Borisov, in 2018 the Su-34 strike fighter will face an modernization. The issue has been already discussed by representatives of the Defence Ministry with authorities of the Novosibirsk Plant and United Aircraft Corporation. Potential of the aircraft has not been tapped yet. First of all, it is connected with the fact that a range of development projects on adaptation of new air weapons are about to be finished.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the Su-34, known as a Duckling, was recognized to be the best Russian strike fighter.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1398

Popular photos

Business

World to face oil shortages already in 2020
World to face oil shortages already in 2020
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Does Russia need luxury tax?
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Donetsk and Luhansk republics take decisive move to eliminate oligarchs
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Has Trump guts to withstand battle with financial elite?
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russia’s Finance Ministry concerned about stronger ruble
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050

Society

Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia never received money for Alaska
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
Russia brings Felix Dzerzhinsky back on KGB medals
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
British Prime Minister Theresa May breaks into diabolical laughter
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
Russians name their best women, reject idea of woman president
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
This is what they do to rapists in different countries of the world
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs
Champions League Last 16 Second Legs

Most popular

Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe begs Russia to remove Iskander missiles from Kaliningrad
Europe was extremely alarmed by Russia's move to permanently deploy Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad enclave, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
US to refuse Russian rocket engines?
The Americans have claimed that their dependence on Russia is in the past. The case is about deliveries of the Russian RD-180 rocket engines, which are unrivaled throughout the world.
Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow? Can USA strike unchallenged nuclear blow?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
A Challenge for Portugal: A Museum of the Discoveries
Wikileaks releases eight thousand pages of intrigue
Wikileaks releases eight thousand pages of intrigue
Clousseau is back on the case
Clousseau is back on the case
International Women s Day: How are we doing?
International Women's Day: How are we doing?
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Polish MEP: Prize for bigot of the century
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!
Lock up England in jail or an insane asylum!

Incidents

Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
Missing Malaysian Boeing was seized by extra passenger?
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Pilot of MiG-21 that crashed in Turkey says his aircraft was shot down
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
Young man speeds Ferrari car to 238 km/h in Moscow
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
ISIL threatens to shed rivers of blood in China
Helicopter with Russian citizens on board crashes in Istanbul, five killed
Helicopter with Russian citizens on board crashes in Istanbul, five killed
Man with an axe attacks passengers on railway station in Dusseldorf
Man with an axe attacks passengers on railway station in Dusseldorf

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service