16 up-to-date fighters to reinforce Russian Aerospace Forces



16 new Su-34 strike fighters will become operational within the Russian Aerospace Forces in 2017. And total volume of the order makes up 92 of such aircraft. It was reported by Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Borisov in course of his visiting the Novosibirsk Aircraft Plant named after Chkalov.

For the moment 9 aircraft undergo final assembly, Borisov noted, adding that delivery schedule has been agreed upon with the Defence Ministry, so there will be no emergency.

This year unscheduled delivery of 4 aircraft is expected. Beside that, according to Borisov, in 2018 the Su-34 strike fighter will face an modernization. The issue has been already discussed by representatives of the Defence Ministry with authorities of the Novosibirsk Plant and United Aircraft Corporation. Potential of the aircraft has not been tapped yet. First of all, it is connected with the fact that a range of development projects on adaptation of new air weapons are about to be finished.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the Su-34, known as a Duckling, was recognized to be the best Russian strike fighter.

