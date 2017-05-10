Victory Parade 2017: Memory lives on

Traditionally, Russia holds victory parades in major cities across the nation to celebrate Victory Day on May 9. Two largest parades are held in Moscow and St. Petersburg. This year, May 9 weather changed the scenario of the parade: the clouds were too thick and heavy over Moscow, and the aviation part of the military show had to be canceled. On the eve of the parade, representatives for the Russian Defense Ministry said that all aircraft was ready for the event. However, the weather changed dramatically shortly before May, and the air show above Red Square had to be canceled.

Victory Day is Russia's most important secular holiday, commemorating the Red Army's determination and losses in World War II.

