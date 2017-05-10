US decides whom to give Raqqa

The Pentagon has adopted a plan on funding of reinforcement of the US military contingent in the Pacific Rim.

Beside that, Donald Trump has approved armament of the Kurds, that will liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa. After liberation it is planned to be handed over to local Arab population.

About $8bln will be spent for weapons supply.

As Pravda.Ru reported, before that, Ilnur Cevik, adviser to the Turkish President Erdogan, had claimed that such allies as the US special forces may turn into a target.

