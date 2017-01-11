Pravda.ru

Video

Washington Post calls to topple Trump before inauguration

11.01.2017
 


Less than in 10 days, on 20 January, duties of the US President will be taken by the Republican Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Washington Post newspaper has directly and overtly called on the government to carry out a coup d'etat.
As Richard Cohen writes, 'Donald Trump is a braggart and a liar. He is a bully and a demagogue. He is an ignoramus and a deadbeat, a chiseler and either a sincere racist or an insincere one, and his love for himself is matched only by my loathing of him. He is about to be president of the United States. A constitutional coup may be in the offing'.
It should be noted that Hillary Clinton's adherents keep combating the presidency of Donald Trump. And as the US economist Paul Craig Roberts claimed before, in case 'Trump is actually successful in curbing the power and budget of the military/security complex and in holding Wall Street politically accountable, he could be assassinated.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1139

Popular photos

Business

The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities

Society

Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Dutch journalists ordered to shut their mouths on MH17 disaster
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
How Truth Gets Lost
How Truth Gets Lost
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?
RUSADA vs. NYT: Where is the truth?

Most popular

Washington Post calls to topple Trump before inauguration
Washington Post calls to topple Trump before inauguration
Less than in 10 days, on 20 January, duties of the US President will be taken by the Republican Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Washington Post newspaper has directly and overtly called on the government...
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey may revise the question about the deployment of the airbase of the US-led international coalition in Incirlik
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Before Wikileaks and Edward Snowden, there was Bobby Fischer
Before Wikileaks and Edward Snowden, there was Bobby Fischer
America’s shameful double standard
America’s shameful double standard
Trump s Secret War against those who really govern America
Trump's Secret War against those who really govern America
A day that will live in infamy
A day that will live in infamy
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
John Kerry: Hero or Backstabber?
2016: The Year that Was...Russia s!
2016: The Year that Was...Russia's!

Incidents

Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
ISIL terrorists from Dagestan planned terror attacks on Red Square
ISIL terrorists from Dagestan planned terror attacks on Red Square
What happened on board Tu-154?
What happened on board Tu-154?

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service