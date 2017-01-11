Washington Post calls to topple Trump before inauguration



Less than in 10 days, on 20 January, duties of the US President will be taken by the Republican Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Washington Post newspaper has directly and overtly called on the government to carry out a coup d'etat.

As Richard Cohen writes, 'Donald Trump is a braggart and a liar. He is a bully and a demagogue. He is an ignoramus and a deadbeat, a chiseler and either a sincere racist or an insincere one, and his love for himself is matched only by my loathing of him. He is about to be president of the United States. A constitutional coup may be in the offing'.

It should be noted that Hillary Clinton's adherents keep combating the presidency of Donald Trump. And as the US economist Paul Craig Roberts claimed before, in case 'Trump is actually successful in curbing the power and budget of the military/security complex and in holding Wall Street politically accountable, he could be assassinated.

Pravda.Ru