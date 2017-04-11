Artillery wins Crimean testing ground from mariners



Firing session from 122-mm D-30 howitzers, the Grad multiple rocket launchers and other weapons has been carried out on the Opuk amphibious testing ground in Crimea as part of final combat readiness check for winter period.

Artillery has been applied to suppress firing points of an adversary who allegedly consolidated on a coast. Unmanned aerial vehicles have been used to adjust fire and control results.

Pravda.Ru thanks the Russian Ministry of Defence for provided material.

Pravda.Ru