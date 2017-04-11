Russia to defend Syria from future attacks



Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, has claimed that Syria would find a way how to defend from possible future attacks from the US under support of Russia. According to him, Russia has acted expediently and presented self-restraint while the US struck the airbase of Shayrat.

Deputy Head of the Syrian Foreign Ministry noted that Damascus and its allies 'do not intend to threaten the US or threaten security in the world', but they would be able to defend the Syrian sovereignty and independence.

Before that, the Russian Ministry of Defence had reported about its plans to reinforce and increase effectiveness of the air defence system in Syria after the US had carried out its strikes. As Igor Konashenkov, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defence, claimed, 'to cover most vulnerable facilities of the Syrian infrastructure, a complex of measures on reinforcement and increase of effectiveness of the air defence system of the Syrian Armed Forces will be taken in the nearest future'.

