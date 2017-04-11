Russian Air Defence Forces on guard



Every second Sunday of April troops of the Russian air defence celebrate their professional day.

The Russian air defence deal with a wide range of tasks, 'the main of which are repelling of an aggression in the aerospace and defence of command posts of the highest ranks of state and military authorities, forces, administrative political centres, industrial economic areas, most important economic and infrastructural facilities of the country from strikes of the aerospace means; annihilation of main parts of ballistic missiles of an enemy, that attack important state facilities'.

Pravda.Ru thanks the Russian Ministry of Defence for provided material.

Pravda.Ru