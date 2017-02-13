Pravda.ru

Video

Ukraine applies weapons of mass destruction in Donbass

13.02.2017
 


The Armed Forces of Ukraine have used weapons of mass destruction in Donbass. The Russian Investigative Committee has got evidence of appliance of tactical missile complexes Tochka-U, known as Scarab B, against the Donbass peaceful residents.

As Svetlana Petrenko, representative of the Committee, claimed, 'hard evidence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' appliance of weapons of mass destruction, namely the Tochka-U tactical missile complexes, against peaceful residents in course of the armed conflict, has been recorded'. Weapons were used in the Lugansk Peoples' Republic: the city of Lugansk, the villages of Novosvetlovka and Ternovoye, the Krasnodonsk region, the city of Rovenki, and the village of Yubileynoye.

Last week Deputy Defence Minister of the Donetsk Peoples' Republic Eduard Basurin reported that the Ukrainian special forces deployed 8 Tochka-U complexes in Donbass.

The Investigative Committee stated that appliance of weapons which are of high destructive capability and leave peaceful residents without a chance of survival is a violation of international rules.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1406

Popular photos

Business

Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Society

First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
First Lady Melania Trump lost in America
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?

Most popular

USA builds new alliances
USA builds new alliances
During the first weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump has very clearly outlined basic contours of his foreign policy. It is clear, at least, whom Trump considers closest partners and allies of the...
Ukraine applies weapons of mass destruction in Donbass
Ukraine applies weapons of mass destruction in Donbass
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have used weapons of mass destruction in Donbass.
An ethical foreign policy: Too much to ask for? An ethical foreign policy: Too much to ask for?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

An ethical foreign policy: Too much to ask for?
An ethical foreign policy: Too much to ask for?
Trump is not America s real problem
Trump is not America's real problem
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
On Western Terrorism - Interview with André Vltchek
"On Western Terrorism" - Interview with André Vltchek
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!

Incidents

Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Ukrainian Armed Force use weapons of mass destruction against Donbas civilians
Ukrainian Armed Force use weapons of mass destruction against Donbas civilians
USA s highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
USA's highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service