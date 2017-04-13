Pravda.ru

Video

Trump wants Tokyo and Seoul to strike North Korea together

13.04.2017
 


The US President Donald Trump has promised the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe that Washington would consult with Tokyo before undertaking any acts against North Korea.

Head of the White House expressed his understanding of risks Japan would face in case military force is applied against North Korea. Tokyo fears that the country may become a target for a retaliatory strike of Pyongyang under such events.

The same promise has been given to Seoul.

The US President has also reported that Washington had prepared a new set of sanctions against Chinese companies which work with North Korea. They may be imposed if Beijing does not cooperate with the US to close nuclear missile program of Pyongyang. Restricting economic measures may also be applied against North Korea itself.

As Pravda.Ru reported, the US National Security Council presented Trump with possible options of how to oppose the North Korean nuclear threat. They include possible deployment of part of the US nuclear arsenal in South Korea, annihilation of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as conduct of subversion in the territory of North Korea in order to disrupt its key infrastructure facilities.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1537

Popular photos

Business

Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price
West at a loss: Russia is ready for $40 oil price

Society

Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Terrifying monument to toothache installed in St. Petersburg dental clinic
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Syrian events demonstrate collapse of analytical journalism in the West
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Yuri Gagarin’s smile remains symbol of space exploration
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying
BeCyberSafe: Researchers create new tools to help fight cyberbullying

Most popular

Trump wants Tokyo and Seoul to strike North Korea together
Trump wants Tokyo and Seoul to strike North Korea together
The US President Donald Trump has promised the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe that Washington would consult with Tokyo before undertaking any acts against North Korea.
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the...
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The West is becoming irrelevant, the world is laughing
The West is becoming irrelevant, the world is laughing
The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria
The United States of America commits a terrorist act in Syria
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
Mr. Trump, How does it feel to be a murderer?
Why should Russia listen to the West?
Why should Russia listen to the West?
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream
The West s obsession: Target Russia
The West's obsession: Target Russia

Incidents

North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
North Korea readies for war? Kim Jong-un orders evacuation of Pyongyang
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Silence of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems in Syria prevented nuclear war
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Why Russia and Syria took no retaliatory measures to US missile attacks
Assad blames Israel for waging Syrian war
Assad blames Israel for waging Syrian war
Why Tomahawks do not manage to annihilate Shayrat base
Why Tomahawks do not manage to annihilate Shayrat base
Terror in Stockholm: Truck rams into crowd. Photos, video
Terror in Stockholm: Truck rams into crowd. Photos, video

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service