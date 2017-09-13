Chernobyl's Ferris wheel starts turning

Tourists visiting the Ukrainian ghost town of Pripyat near Chernobyl started the Ferris wheel. The video of the incident was posted on YouTube.

The Pripyat Ferris wheel is located in the exclusion zone in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The video was uploaded on the Internet by a Polish citizen.

In the description to the video, the uploader wrote that that the wheel was started mechanically, without electricity. Mechanisms of the wheel were not damaged. After the shooting was complete, the wheel was brought back to its original position.

Officials with the Ukrainian State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone are working on a complaint about the actions of the tourists claiming that the stunt could have caused them bodily damage.

Pravda.Ru