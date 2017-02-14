Pravda.ru

Video

Trump’s Advisor resigns because of contacts with Russian Ambassador

14.02.2017
 


Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor to the US President, has resigned. The official admitted that he 'inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with the incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian Ambassador'.
Last week, the Washington Post reported, that Flynn was discussing anti-Russian sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the US in December 2016. It was noted with a reference to present and former US officials, that talks had provided the Kremlin with illegal message that Moscow might expect ease of sanctions imposed by Administration of the former president Barack Obama for alleged cyber attacks during the US elections in 2016.
Donald Trump has learnt about it. The Head of State noted that he had not been aware of the talks and assured that he would sort it out. The White House has expressed concern that Flynn could become vulnerable to Russian blackmail.
As the Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov commented on the case, the US-Russia relations became vulnerable after all. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, who was Executive Secretary of the National Security Council, is reported to be the next National Security Advisor.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1409

Popular photos

Business

Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Society

Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol
Black Sea water turns green near Sevastopol

Most popular

Trump’s Advisor resigns because of contacts with Russian Ambassador
Trump’s Advisor resigns because of contacts with Russian Ambassador
Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor to the US President, has resigned.
China admits Putin becomes master of judo in international politics
China admits Putin becomes master of judo in international politics
Chinese publication Huanqiu Shibao wrote in a recent publication that Russian President Putin has become one of the biggest stars of world politics at the time when many Western leaders were grimly...
The USA will collapse in eight years The USA will collapse in eight years

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump is not America s real problem
Trump is not America's real problem
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
The Headless Feckless Clueless Commonwealth
On Western Terrorism - Interview with André Vltchek
"On Western Terrorism" - Interview with André Vltchek
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
Alternative facts vs. additional facts
Alternative facts vs. additional facts

Incidents

Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Another militia commander assassinated in Donetsk
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
USA s highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
USA's highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Ukrainian Armed Force use weapons of mass destruction against Donbas civilians
Ukrainian Armed Force use weapons of mass destruction against Donbas civilians

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service