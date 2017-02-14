Trump’s Advisor resigns because of contacts with Russian Ambassador



Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor to the US President, has resigned. The official admitted that he 'inadvertently briefed the Vice President Elect and others with the incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian Ambassador'.

Last week, the Washington Post reported, that Flynn was discussing anti-Russian sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the US in December 2016. It was noted with a reference to present and former US officials, that talks had provided the Kremlin with illegal message that Moscow might expect ease of sanctions imposed by Administration of the former president Barack Obama for alleged cyber attacks during the US elections in 2016.

Donald Trump has learnt about it. The Head of State noted that he had not been aware of the talks and assured that he would sort it out. The White House has expressed concern that Flynn could become vulnerable to Russian blackmail.

As the Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov commented on the case, the US-Russia relations became vulnerable after all. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, who was Executive Secretary of the National Security Council, is reported to be the next National Security Advisor.

Pravda.Ru