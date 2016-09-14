Pravda.ru

Steven Seagal to ask for Russian citizenship

14.09.2016
 


Steven Seagal may gain a Russian citizenship soon. The American actor told journalists about it in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

'I believe the Russian citizenship is somewhere on the horizon. I would like to spend some months a year with my friends in Russia, with people who love me and wait for me here,' Seagal claimed. He noted that he loves Russia with its rich culture. What is more, according to him there are very good opportunities to run business on the Sakhalin. 'I am attracted with Sakhalin's location, it is situated near Japan,' the actor said.

He arrived in the Sakhalin as a guest at the international cinema festival Edge of the World, which lasts from 9 to 17 September. Apart from the US citizenship, Seagal also has a Serbian one, which he got in January this year.

It should be noted that it has become a tendency. A lot of world-famous stars have already gained the Russian citizenship and even more of them haven't ruled it out, paying compliments to Russia and the Crimea. Among them are the Spanish tenor Placido Domingo, Ukrainian road bicycle racer Yelizaveta Oshurkova and the Brazilian football player Mario Fernandes.

As Pravda.Ru reported, Vladimir Putin gave a Russian citizenship to the world-famous boxer from the US Roy Jones after the Olympic Champion and owner of a vast range of titles had addressed the head of state asking to get the Russian citizenship.

