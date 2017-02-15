What is behind Trump’s demand to return Crimea



The US President Donald Trump expects return of Crimea to Ukraine as well as deescalation of the situation in the east of the country, as the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed.

According to him, Trump has taken an extremely tough stance on Russia. 'President Trump has made it very clear that he expects the Russian government to deescalate violence in the Ukraine and return Crimea. At the same time, he fully expects to - and wants to - get along with Russia, unlike previous administrations, so that we can solve many problems together facing the world, such as the threat of ISIS and terrorism,' Spicer said.

Experts connect this hot air on return of Crimea to Ukraine with pressure from the US establishment given recent scandal with Michael Flynn. As a result Trump has to deliberately obfuscate his opponents.

Pravda.Ru