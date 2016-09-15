Pravda.ru

Video

WADA confirms true documents on Williams sisters

15.09.2016
 

The WADA officials have confirmed that documents published by the Fancy Bears group, that had hacked data base of the anti-doping Administration and Management System are true.

Before that, the Fancy Bears had published a new series of documents according to which the Agency allowed 25 athletes from 8 countries, including 14 Olympic champions in Rio-de-Janeiro to take prohibited substances. The group revealed a list of sportsmen who were taking doping. There are 4 American athletes, these are gymnast Simone Biles, tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, and basketball player Elena Delle Donne.

The data hackers obtained also evidences that Simone Biles who gained a gold medal in the Olympics 2016 in Rio, had a positive doping test but was not suspended from the Games. The World Anti-Doping Agency admitted that the hacked documents are true. It confirmed that the athletes took the drugs, among which was amphetamine.

The IOC claimed before that it didn't trust the data, however later it reported that it saw no violation of anti-doping regulations by the US athletes who participated in the Olympics 2016.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1582

Popular photos

Society

Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video

Most popular

War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
The US and its allies in the Arab world offer Russia a "great deal": to exchange Assad for cooperation with wealthy Gulf countries. Should Moscow seriously consider such a proposal? Saudi Arabia and...
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
The personnel of the registry office of the city of Voronezh were very surprised when a young couple expressed the desire to name her newborn child Stalin
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
Hard times reveal true friends
Hard times reveal true friends
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards

Incidents

Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service