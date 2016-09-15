Pravda.ru

Video

Snowden says how to secure against spying

15.09.2016
 


Edward Snowden, former agent of the CIA and NSA, has given some advices on how to secure oneself against global spying or hackers.

After sneak preview of a new Oliver Stone's film 'Snowden' had been shown in the US, an interactive video conference was held. The film director, and main actors, who are in New York took part in it along with Edward Snowden speaking from Moscow. Snowden was asked to reveal some methods on how to secure oneself against spying and wiretapping.

According to the former CIA agent, one of the rules is to cover your laptop camera with a tape, which won't damage your computer, Snowden assured. He also advised not to use the same password on various websites. In case one of them is hacked, the stolen password may be used for other resources and social networks. Not to have your phone tapped, coding programs should be used, Snowden believes. 'You may use encrypted communication software for calls, which is free today,' he said. Edward Snowden also recommended to install blockage of advertisement and anti-virus programs. However, it can secure you against hackers, but not secret special services.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1502

Popular photos

Society

Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Zuckerberg accused of tyranny
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Aggressive passerby stops moving car with his angry look and iron fist. Video
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Russian flag in Paralympic Rio: Western contempt and Russian admiration
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video

Most popular

Snowden says how to secure against spying
Snowden says how to secure against spying
Edward Snowden, former agent of the CIA and NSA, has given some advices on how to secure oneself against global spying or hackers.
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
The US and its allies in the Arab world offer Russia a "great deal": to exchange Assad for cooperation with wealthy Gulf countries. Should Moscow seriously consider such a proposal? Saudi Arabia and...
Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh Stalin born in Russia’s Voronezh

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
Hard times reveal true friends
Hard times reveal true friends
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards

Incidents

Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service