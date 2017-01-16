Pravda.ru

Trump offers Russia a nuclear deal

16.01.2017
 


The US President-elect Donald Trump claimed that Washington might lift some sanctions against Moscow, in case the White House managed to sign a deal with the President Vladimir Putin on significant reduction of nuclear weapon. Responding to a journalist's question on future prospects of negotiations between Russia and the US on nuclear disarmament, Trump said, 'They have sanctions on Russia - let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia. For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it'. Beside that, he criticized Russia's intrusion into the Syrian conflict. According to the US President-elect, it led to a 'terrible humanitarian situation' in Syria.
As Pravda.Ru reported, before that Donald Trump claimed that the US must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.

