Pravda.ru

Video

Five reasons for Obama’s imprisonment

16.01.2017
 


Barack Obama has boasted during his farewell interview to the CBS of his being the first president in modern history that hasn't had a major scandal. However, Administration of the leaving president managed to experience 5 major scandals minimum.
In 2009, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives supplied thousands of guns to members of the Mexican drug cartels. Hundreds of peaceful Mexicans and one fellow of the US Border Patrol were killed. Later it turned out that Obama intended to use this operation to restrict weapons sale.
In 2012 an Ambassador was killed in Benghazi because of the State Department's procrastination, as it hadn't dispatched military aid to the besieged Embassy.
Also during elections in 2012 the US tax service pressurized conservative organizations and many of them could not spend money for election campaign.
In 2013 Edward Snowden revealed secret data, which evidenced NSA's spying on ordinary citizens and political leaders.
Beside that, Seymour Hersh, investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner claimed that Obama's administration falsely accused the Syrian government and Assad himself of a sarin gas attack, which Obama tried to use as a pretext for invasion into Syria.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1472

Popular photos

Business

Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia s defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Alexander Mikheev chairs Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic

Society

Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Chilean military declassify sensational video of UFO encounter
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Russia may let US parents adopt Russian orphans again
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Man fights his own carpet on cleaning day
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?

Most popular

'Sherlock' in the Kremlin: Showing the IQ level of the British press
'Sherlock' in the Kremlin: Showing the IQ level of the British press
Western analysts believe that the Kremlin could be behind the leak of the final episode of the popular "Sherlock" series. This is no joke - they do believe so in the West. The fact that Russia hacks...
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA finds bodies of aliens and flying saucer on Mars
NASA scientists found strange objects reminiscent of a flying saucer and bodies of extraterrestrial beings when studying photo images of the surface of Mars
New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching New Apocalypse in 2017: Planet Nibiru approaching

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?
Trump s Secret War against those who really govern America
Trump's Secret War against those who really govern America
Is Trump Already Finished?
Is Trump Already Finished?
The first week of the new year: A shameful embarrassment
The first week of the new year: A shameful embarrassment
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
A day that will live in infamy
A day that will live in infamy

Incidents

Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
ISIL terrorists from Dagestan planned terror attacks on Red Square
ISIL terrorists from Dagestan planned terror attacks on Red Square

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service