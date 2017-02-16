Pravda.ru

Video

China’s military potential is at Europe’s heels

16.02.2017
 

The International Institute for Strategic Studies has released yet another report dedicated to military balance of the countries - World Military Balance 2017. Experts have noted growing military potential of China which is already at Europe's heels. In 2013 Asia pushed Europe out of its second place on defence budget. While in 2016 the Asian countries spent 1.3 times more money for weapons than the European countries.

The US with its military expenditures worth $604bln is still the world leader. The second place goes to China with $145bln while Russia is third with its $58.9bln. It is noted in the report that

challenges to military supremacy of the West are more and more substantial: 'China appears to be reaching near-parity with the West'.

If before China used to imitate mainly Soviet and Russian samples, now it is evident that China has focused on its own research and production in key fields, which is supported with growing allocations, the report says.

Experts highlighted China's success in military aviation and navy: construction of three newest type 055 missile destroyers has been started. And what about 13 up-to-date type 052D destroyers, five are already in service, and eight more will be deployed in 2017-2018.

Speaking about Russia, the IISS experts pointed out that appliance of Russian weapons in Syria since September 2015 evidences that Russia keeps upgrading its Armed Forces and building-up capability of its systems.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1853

Popular photos

Business

Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russian economy to become strongest in Europe by 2050
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
Russia closes airlines that fly dilapidated aircraft
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
US business hires lobbyists to lift sanctions
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Dota 2 game to be banned in Russia for alcohol, cannibalism and BDSM
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Supreme Court confirms Pugachev’s innocence
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy
Gorbachev fails to save Pizza Hut from bankruptcy

Society

Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Hollywood wants to distort truth about Kursk submarine disaster?
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Russia to ban electronic cigarettes and hookahs
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Putin and Trump to fight for Nobel Peace Prize?
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Most terrible dam disasters in the world
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Should there be time limit to report sexual assault?
Scents and sensitivity
Scents and sensitivity

Most popular

If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
If USA wants Crimea returned to Ukraine, Russia wants Alaska back
It does not look like Trump wants the Third World War to break out, does it? Has the United States recognized the Turkey-occupied Northern Cyprus? Has the USA ever apologized for annexing territories...
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Ukraine will collapse in 2017, NATO will not help
Italian geopolitical analyst Marco Carlo predicted the collapse of Ukraine in 2017
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona? Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Trump is not America s real problem
Trump is not America's real problem
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
Donald Trump Says America is Not Innocent
Arab fault lines are embracing catastrophic ending
Arab fault lines are embracing catastrophic ending
Crimea: Time for the US Administration to read the truth
Crimea: Time for the US Administration to read the truth
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
Heroes of Donbass That Live Forever in Our Hearts!
On Western Terrorism - Interview with André Vltchek
"On Western Terrorism" - Interview with André Vltchek

Incidents

Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
Who killed Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona?
USA s highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
USA's highest dam to cause 30ft wall of water to fall on Oroville
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Explosion at French nuclear power plant: Situation remains unclear
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
Foreign mercenaries from Poland arrive in Donbas
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Russia strikes Turkish military men in Syria. Putin apologizes instantly
Kim John-un s half-brother killed in Malaysia airport
Kim John-un's half-brother killed in Malaysia airport

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service