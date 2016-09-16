NATO rejects Ukraine



The German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel claimed that Ukraine is not ready to join the North Atlantic Alliance, and the issue is not on the nearest agenda. 'For today Ukraine is not ready to join NATO. At the last summit of the Alliance in Warsaw in July a meeting Ukraine-NATO was held. There was adopted a joint statement of the member states on further development of relations between Ukraine and the Association. Heads of the NATO member countries stated in the final declaration of the summit in Warsaw about their commitment to open doors policy, which will allow Ukraine in the future to gain membership under fulfillment of all the obligations. However, there's no membership issue on the nearest agenda,' the Ambassador reported.

As Pravda.Ru reported, in September the Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko claimed in the Parliament during his annual address that joining NATO is the strategic aim of Ukraine. According to him, this way is 'firm like the Pole Star in the sky'. 'Our close cooperation with the NATO member states is unprecedented, and we will rise, extend and deepen it until all the membership criteria are reached,' Poroshenko claimed.

According to the latest polls, the majority of Ukrainians would vote for membership in the Alliance in case of a referendum: 78% - for, 17% - against under 58% turnout.

However, former Secretary General of the NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen claimed that Ukraine should attain a number of criteria to join the Alliance, which would take a lot of time. According to experts, Ukraine won't be able to pretend to the NATO membership for the nearest 20 years.

Pravda.Ru