Pravda.ru

Video

NATO rejects Ukraine

16.09.2016
 


The German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel claimed that Ukraine is not ready to join the North Atlantic Alliance, and the issue is not on the nearest agenda. 'For today Ukraine is not ready to join NATO. At the last summit of the Alliance in Warsaw in July a meeting Ukraine-NATO was held. There was adopted a joint statement of the member states on further development of relations between Ukraine and the Association. Heads of the NATO member countries stated in the final declaration of the summit in Warsaw about their commitment to open doors policy, which will allow Ukraine in the future to gain membership under fulfillment of all the obligations. However, there's no membership issue on the nearest agenda,' the Ambassador reported.

As Pravda.Ru reported, in September the Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko claimed in the Parliament during his annual address that joining NATO is the strategic aim of Ukraine. According to him, this way is 'firm like the Pole Star in the sky'. 'Our close cooperation with the NATO member states is unprecedented, and we will rise, extend and deepen it until all the membership criteria are reached,' Poroshenko claimed.
According to the latest polls, the majority of Ukrainians would vote for membership in the Alliance in case of a referendum: 78% - for, 17% - against under 58% turnout.

However, former Secretary General of the NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen claimed that Ukraine should attain a number of criteria to join the Alliance, which would take a lot of time. According to experts, Ukraine won't be able to pretend to the NATO membership for the nearest 20 years.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
2034

Popular photos

Society

Assange ready to surrender to US
Assange ready to surrender to US
Googling Hillary Clinton
Googling Hillary Clinton
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian Bear Hunting !
Ms. Clinton, Stop Russian 'Bear Hunting'!
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
People fight for free ice cream in Bashkortostan. Video
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions: Barça and Bayern thrash opponents
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA
Champions League: Away draw for CSKA

Most popular

NATO rejects Ukraine
NATO rejects Ukraine
The German Ambassador to Ukraine Ernst Reichel claimed that Ukraine is not ready to join the North Atlantic Alliance, and the issue is not on the nearest agenda.
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
War in Syria: Saudi Arabia wants to buy Russia
The US and its allies in the Arab world offer Russia a "great deal": to exchange Assad for cooperation with wealthy Gulf countries. Should Moscow seriously consider such a proposal? Saudi Arabia and...
USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems USA to take revenge on Russia for Hillary Clinton's health problems

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
Doping nuclear bomb explodes in the face of the West
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The Pussyfication of Western Democracies
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
The American Government Does NOT Represent The American People!
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
A Greek Lesson: Democracy, Sustainable Development and Hypocrisy
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards
Twenty-Four Hours in Yemen: UN, US, UK Devastation, Complicity and Double Standards
Cameron, Libya and accountability
Cameron, Libya and accountability

Incidents

Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Syria shoots down Israeli fighter jet and UAV. How will Israel respond?
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Turkey joins USA to split Syria
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
Belarusian kills and dismembers US citizen who insulted President Lukashenko
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
SpaceX Falcon 9 massive explosion destroys $200 million. Video
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Russian Su-34 kills ISIS leader
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario
Uzbekistan: The best and the worst scenario

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service