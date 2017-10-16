Su-35S: Super manoeuvrable fighter aircraft

The Sukhoi Su-35 is the designation for two separate, heavily-upgraded derivatives of the Su-27 air-defence fighter. They are single-seat, twin-engine, highly-maneuverable aircraft, designed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau.

The first variant was designed during the 1980s as an upgrade of the Su-27, and was initially known as the Su-27M. This derivative incorporated canards and a multi-function radar that transformed the aircraft into a multi-role aircraft, and was structurally reinforced to support its heavier weight. The first prototype made its maiden flight in June 1988. As the aircraft was not mass produced due to the collapse of the Soviet Union, Sukhoi re-designated the aircraft as Su-35 to attract export orders.

