Trump’s claims on Russia make US media hysterical

17.01.2017
 


CNN has published a series of interviews of the US President-elect Donald Trump. All the statements were made by the Republican before his engagement in the race for presidency. At the time the businessman stood for imposing sanctions against Russia and called it the biggest US' problem.
In 2014 during an interview with the Fox News Trump supported former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who called Russia a geopolitical enemy number one. While speaking with the NBC, the billionaire claimed about necessity to impose anti-Russian sanctions.
However, former statements of the US President-elect contradict his rhetoric on Russia he has started using since the start of his election campaign.
Commenting on the CNN publication, representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that hysteria swept the US media. 'They have been showing videos on Trump's being a pro-Russian president for as long as a year. And now they have decided that it's time to play back. And that is in every way,' Zakharova wrote on her Facebook.
Really, the whole Trump's campaign has been carried out under ceaseless critics of his Democratic adversaries, who made assertions not only about his affection for Russia and its leader, but that the 'new US president was elected by the Kremlin'.
Trump himself has noted that he would hope for improvement of relations with Russia and promised that Russia would respect the US under his presidency.

