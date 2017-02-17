Researchers predict US’ split because of earthquake



Geologists have reported that the US faces an earthquake. The reason is a fault under the city of Santa Barbara in the south of the state of California. A corresponding article was published in the Geophysical Research Letters. The Ventura-Pitas Point fault runs westward 100km from the city of Ventura, beneath the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, part of it is under the Pacific Ocean.

Before that it was considered to be inactive. However, it has been found out recently that the fault may provoke a large earthquake - capable of magnitude 8 on the Richter scale.

It's not the only disaster the US is to face. As it became known, people evacuated under threat of the Oroville dam break were allowed to return home. However, they were called on to be ready for possible increase of the level of alert state as circumstances may change promptly.

