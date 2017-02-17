Russian MiG-31 downs space satellites



The Russian MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft, known as Foxhound, can down even satellites in space with its missiles, as pilots have revealed. At the same time it can carry four R-33 long-range missiles and four R-77 medium-range air-to-air missiles. According to Anatoliy Ulyanov, Commander of the Khotilovo airbase, missiles of the MiG-31 are capable of hitting targets in near-Earth space, as well as satellites.

Thus, a unique experiment will be carried out - cameras on board of an aircraft will be dispatched to the maximum height of stratosphere, actually to the borders of the near-Earth space.

Pravda.Ru