Russia deprives US of leading role in Middle East



The US Senator John McCain, who is known for his strong anti-Russian stance, had to admit that Russia had deprived the US of its role of the main player in the Middle East. Talking with the MSNBC video channel, the Republican claimed that the Russian President Vladimir Putin 'has played a very weak hand in the most clever fashion'. According to McCain, 'There's nothing more significant than the Russians, the Iranians, and the Turks inviting the United States to come to a peace conference. The United States isn't leading, the United States isn't even part of it. But they're 'being invited.'

The Senator also noted that Russia's acts in Syria close the gap between the US and Russia as far as military capabilities are concerned, which should alarm Washington.

As Pravda.Ru reported, a meeting on Syrian settlement will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on 23 January.

Pravda.Ru