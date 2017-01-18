Pravda.ru

Video

Ukraine to surrender Crimea for the sake of Donbass

18.01.2017
 


The Ukrainian MP Nadiya Savchenko has claimed that the Crimea should be rejected for the sake of Donbass' return. According to her, there's no other peaceful way out for the moment. As Savchenko said to the Ukrainian 112 Ukraine TV Channel, 'however Ukrainian MPs are tearing their traditional embroidered shirts and crying that we won't surrender it... they should reject the Crimea. The Crimea is yet another Transnistria. We should reject it for the sake of Donbass not to make Donbass yet another Transnistria'.
Before that Arsen Avakov, the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, set a task for a year: to restore Donbass' sovereignty and return the Crimea. According to him, police, guardsmen, bodies of justice will deal with that, but namely border patrol will set out first. Head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted, that it's not a long-term mission, but rather a task for the nearest future. 'After a plan is made up and tasks are set, control over the state border will have to be established in two weeks,' he claimed.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1265

Popular photos

Business

Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US

Society

Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Traditional Christianity gives way to atheism
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Parents living in Russia s Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Parents living in Russia's Vladimir region rename their son as Putin
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash

Most popular

Planet X does exist in the solar system
Planet X does exist in the solar system
Astronomers have provided new evidence to prove the existence of the mysterious, yet still undiscovered Planet X on the outskirts of the solar system
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA? Donald Trump's inauguration to trigger civil war in USA?

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Is Trump Already Finished?
Is Trump Already Finished?
The first week of the new year: A shameful embarrassment
The first week of the new year: A shameful embarrassment
Let s be honest: Trump is right
Let's be honest: Trump is right
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?
Trump and his Urinating Russian Prostitutes?

Incidents

Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service