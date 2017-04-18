Russian submarines detected near Latvia

Officials with the Latvian National Armed Forces stated that Russian submarines and a Russian warship were detected near the borders of the country.

According to Latvia's Defense Ministry, Russian military aircraft and vessels approached the borders of the republic 209 times in 2016 and more than 270 times in 2015.

Russia's Ambassador to Latvia has repeatedly stated before that all flights of Russian military aircraft and the movement of ships were carried out in strict accordance with international legal norms.

It is worthy of note that Latvia increased the budget for special services by 3 million euros this year. According to human rights activists operating in the Baltic region, most of the funds is spent on efforts against the Russian-speaking population.

