Russia tests new T-80 tank

Zapad 2017 military drills conducted by Russia and Belarus have become the platform to test the T-80 tank.

The T-80 is the world's first serial armoured vehicle equipped with a gas turbine power plant and built-in dynamic protection.

The T-80, based on the T-64 tank, was produced before 1998, but in 2007 the tank was replaced with diesel-powered T-72.

The Russian military command decided to renovate the machine and return it to the troops as T-80BVM.

The tank performs very well in all weathers, but consumes more fuel than usual and has a pricy engine.

