Pravda.ru

Video

Is Pope Francis in danger?

19.04.2017
 

A complicated situation has developed in the Vatican. The conflict of the Pope with conservative circles of the church has now reached a public level. Pope Francis is believed to have an authoritarian approach to leadership. Is the head of the Catholic church in danger?

Stanislav Stramidlovsky, an expert on the Vatican

"This is an old story that has been going on for years. It all started when Francis published his encyclic, devoted to issues of family, marriage, love, where he designated more humane approaches to all these problems. A group of conservative cardinals was formed in the Vatican, and four of them issued a special message to Pope Francis, where they persistently asked him to explain the aspects that they considered controversial. It was clear that as soon as Francis begins to respond, it will be possible to question everything he says and accuse him of heresy. The Pope then refused to enter into a dialogue, and the story gradually subsided, but other problems emerged. Now, they may put up anonymous posters in Rome that set forth claims to the Pope, which is ridiculous."

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1366

Popular photos

Business

Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria
Ukraine to return Russian debt, it’s no better than Nigeria

Society

Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Champions League Quarter Finals
Champions League Quarter Finals
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger

Most popular

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Interview: I asked about her impressions regarding Syria and its people, and she replied, frankly: "Syria is not what the mainstream media wants us to believe it is. One has to see it, to understand...
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea: Nuclear war to start on the Day of the Sun
North Korea may have the ability to launch missiles with warheads filled with nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. the USA supposedly considers only two options for the situation to...
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?
The West s obsession: Target Russia
The West's obsession: Target Russia
Why should Russia listen to the West?
Why should Russia listen to the West?
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream
A key project drawing Russia and Turkey nigh: The Turkish Stream

Incidents

Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
Pyongyang s military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
Pyongyang's military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service