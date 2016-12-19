Pravda.ru

Video

Russia's and China’s aircraft consigns Airbus and Boeing to oblivion

19.12.2016
 

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China have signed an agreement this summer on a joint enterprise for development, production and sales of a wide-body long-range aircraft, which is also known as the C929.

First flight is to take place in 2023, and deliveries will be started in 2026. The project presupposes three models of an aircraft, the basic one is designed for 280 passengers. The program is to last till 2045. It is planned that the aircraft will be more effective by 10-15% than Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus 350. 'Reduction of direct operational expenses by over 10% will provide up-to-date bypass engines and latest achievements in aerodynamics and composite materials. Along with attractive cost, it will have an advantage over competitors,' representative of the United Aircraft Corporation said.

The development will cost $13bln, $7bln will go to marketing, spare parts and so on. Expenses will be shared by China and Russia equally.

The price of an aircraft is to make $113.5-117.8m, the first year it will be 20% cheaper than its competitors. By 2045 the development should bring $123bln of returns and $9.6bln of net profit. Given this, the sales can make up 1,000 aircraft.

Pravda.Ru

 








PRAVDA.RU
1610

Popular photos

Business

Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Russia and China cut investment in US government securities
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Obama deprives US of Arctic
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Russia loses Times New Roman and Arial because of sanctions
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Rosneft privatization: What is Qatar doing there?
Ukraine offers Trump Antonov aircraft as Air Force One
Ukraine offers Trump Antonov aircraft as Air Force One
Iran s unique medicines ready to flood market
Iran's unique medicines ready to flood market

Society

Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Why does Germany silence the crimes committed by migrants?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Scythian gold flows from Russia to Ukraine because Amsterdam said so?
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Russia has become responsible for Christian values in the whole world
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d Or
Cristiano Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d'Or

Most popular

Ukraine refuses from useless US drones
Ukraine refuses from useless US drones
Advisor to the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nathan Khazin, said US observation drones that Ukraine had earlier received, were ineffective
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
Russian fan gives Metallica frontman Soviet motorcycle
A resident of the Orenburg region of Russia, Yevgeny Starostin, gave a unique gift to his idol, the frontman of Metallica rock band, James Hetfield
Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women Thirty-five facts about phenomenon of Russian women

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Blaming Putin for everything: Ridiculous!
Blaming Putin for everything: Ridiculous!
The Dynamic Duo: Barack Cut it out Obama and Hillary personal beef Clinton
The Dynamic Duo: Barack "Cut it out" Obama and Hillary "personal beef" Clinton
Turkey and Russia, No, not this time
Turkey and Russia, 'No, not this time'
Obama: Last Word
Obama: Last Word
Pizzagate Pedophilia: The Scandal from Hell
Pizzagate Pedophilia: The Scandal from Hell
Hypocrisy is America s Hallmark
Hypocrisy is America's Hallmark

Incidents

Putin reacts to Russian ambassador s assassination
Putin reacts to Russian ambassador's assassination
Russian Ambassador to Turkey shot dead in front of TV cameras
Russian Ambassador to Turkey shot dead in front of TV cameras
Turkey s Erdogan calls Putin, John Kerry offers help after ambassador s assassination
Turkey's Erdogan calls Putin, John Kerry offers help after ambassador's assassination
Palmyra: ISIL’s poor PR stunt
Palmyra: ISIL’s poor PR stunt
Truck rams into crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, at least 9 killed
Truck rams into crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, at least 9 killed
The West has lost the war in Syria, USA stubbornly says the opposite
The West has lost the war in Syria, USA stubbornly says the opposite

Copyright © 1999-2016, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service