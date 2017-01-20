Putin, Trump and Jinping to set new world order in Yalta



Crimea may become a platform for development of a new world order with involvement of three leading countries: Russia, the US and China. Representatives of the Crimea-China cooperation organization believe that principles of the world order which were established by heads of the allying states in 1945 at the conference in Yalta are no more relevant.

'Following out-of-date stereotypes leads to growing misunderstanding, international tense, new conflicts. System of local blocks is no more efficient. A meeting of leaders of the countries, peace depends on, is inevitable. The Yalta-2.0 is possible, necessary, and justified,' the statement says.

Experts believe it is expedient to hold this meeting namely in the city of Yalta to 'be inspired with achievements of great predecessors and establish basics of a new world order, which would guarantee peace, security, development and prosperity'.

New format of the conference presupposes participation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US President Donald Trump and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Pravda.Ru