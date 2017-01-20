Pravda.ru

Video

Putin, Trump and Jinping to set new world order in Yalta

20.01.2017
 


Crimea may become a platform for development of a new world order with involvement of three leading countries: Russia, the US and China. Representatives of the Crimea-China cooperation organization believe that principles of the world order which were established by heads of the allying states in 1945 at the conference in Yalta are no more relevant.
'Following out-of-date stereotypes leads to growing misunderstanding, international tense, new conflicts. System of local blocks is no more efficient. A meeting of leaders of the countries, peace depends on, is inevitable. The Yalta-2.0 is possible, necessary, and justified,' the statement says.
Experts believe it is expedient to hold this meeting namely in the city of Yalta to 'be inspired with achievements of great predecessors and establish basics of a new world order, which would guarantee peace, security, development and prosperity'.
New format of the conference presupposes participation of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US President Donald Trump and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
1316

Popular photos

Business

Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Russia collapses on innovation index economy rating
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Eight men share fortune of 3.6 billion people
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
Economics and politics – indigestible mix
The real economy: What is it?
The real economy: What is it?
Germany takes back its gold from US
Germany takes back its gold from US

Society

Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Undeclared WWIII to end in the Year of the Fire Rooster
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Man rescues three wild boars from ice trap. Video
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Who looks for war calls in the Quran?
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Russia bids farewell to victims of Tu-154 air crash
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Inaugurations that Americans will never forget
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves
Epiphany: Russians swim in ice-cold water to purify themselves

Most popular

Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
Main advantage of Su-35 over F-22 Raptor named
The F-22 Raptor is considered to be one of the most advanced aircraft in the world, but the US-made fighter jet is inferior to the Russian Su-35
Is Trump Already Finished?
Is Trump Already Finished?
It did not take long before we knew there was no hope of change from President Obama. But at least he went into his inauguration with an unprecedented number of Americans on the Mall showing their...
Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control Putin finds partner in Africa: oil fields under control

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

Is Trump Already Finished?
Is Trump Already Finished?
Let s be honest: Trump is right
Let's be honest: Trump is right
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
An Open Letter to Donald Trump - Part I
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
Paris Middle East Conference: Time for Israel to decide
Making sense of Obama s Presidency
Making sense of Obama's Presidency
Western media whips up war hysteria
Western media whips up war hysteria

Incidents

Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Boeing 747 cargo plane crashes on village in Kyrgyzstan, at least 37 killed. Video
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Putin will not dictate how Syria should live
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Tu-154 crash: Causes of the tragedy established and then quickly refuted
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Turkey assumes USA staged Istanbul night club attack
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Heavy military vehicles of Baltic Fleet remove damaged Airbus A321 from Kaliningrad airport
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone
Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov leaves Syria conflict zone

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service