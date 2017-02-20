Pravda.ru

Terrorists flee from Syria

20.02.2017
 


The Syrian government troops have liberated as many as 53 localities from ISIS terrorists since the beginning of the year. Such data was presented by the Russian Centre for Reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The number of localities which join the armistice regime keeps growing. There were three more during the last day. Now there are 1,263 of them. Negotiations on joining the armistice regime are being continued with the armed opposition groups in the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Homs and Quneitra. The number of armed groups who claimed about the armistice regime still makes up 110. According to the UN, about 300,000 Syrians have died since the beginning of the conflict.

