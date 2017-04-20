UN to expose details of Nazi crimes. Why?

The UN has decided to declassify terrible crimes of the Nazi regime. The archives contain detailed descriptions of Nazi death camps and acts of genocide. Did it make sense to keep all those documents secret for so long?

Yakov Kedmi, an Israeli statesman:

"Maybe there were some details that Britain did not want to expose, but I'm not sure. The documents will not change anything, though. Back in the day, they probably wanted to conceal the legacy of the war, to cover their allies. In East Germany, many officers of the Reich were left, and those officers, their knowledge and experience, were subsequently used for the benefit of the new society, for the struggle against the Soviet Union.

Pravda.Ru