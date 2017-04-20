Pravda.ru

Video

UN to expose details of Nazi crimes. Why?

20.04.2017
 

The UN has decided to declassify terrible crimes of the Nazi regime. The archives contain detailed descriptions of Nazi death camps and acts of genocide. Did it make sense to keep all those documents secret for so long?

Yakov Kedmi, an Israeli statesman:

"Maybe there were some details that Britain did not want to expose, but I'm not sure. The documents will not change anything, though. Back in the day, they probably wanted to conceal the legacy of the war, to cover their allies. In East Germany, many officers of the Reich were left, and those officers, their knowledge and experience, were subsequently used for the benefit of the new society, for the struggle against the Soviet Union.

Pravda.Ru








PRAVDA.RU
930

Popular photos

Business

Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Richest Russians grow richer, number of dollar billionaires grows
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Is the world ready to abandon cash?
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Russia Belarus agree to create joint market of natural gas
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
Bankers get rid of euro, prefer pound
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
International scandal: Ukrainian National Bank steals allocated funds
China discovers largest gold deposit
China discovers largest gold deposit

Society

One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
One-third of Russians consider war between Russia and USA possible
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
State secret of North Korean hairstyles unveiled
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Islamophobia and national strife in Russia: Big problem growing bigger
Europa League Quarter Finals
Europa League Quarter Finals
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
Europeans beg refugees not to rape them
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son
TV film makes Americans kill and burn their disabled son

Most popular

Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea
Russia warns all countries against provocative steps in relation to North Korea
Officials spokesman for Russian President Putin, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Moscow was watching the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula with great concerns
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian nuclear scientists have claimed that in case of a negative scenario, radioactive pollution will threaten the Korean peninsula, China and Japan.
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war

Video

Popular photos

Opinion

The myopic foreign policy of the USA
The myopic foreign policy of the USA
Making America Great Again , by reducing the world to Ashes?
"Making America Great Again", by reducing the world to Ashes?
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
Reflecting on Syria: All we have been told is a lie by the MSM
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
What kind of a Turkey is expected to come from the aftermath of the referendum?
The West s obsession: Target Russia
The West's obsession: Target Russia
Why should Russia listen to the West?
Why should Russia listen to the West?

Incidents

Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Russian scientists figure out consequences of US-North Korea nuclear war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
Nuclear strike coming tomorrow? Pentagon and North Korea ready for war
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
WWIII in the making: North Korea makes final warning
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
USA to send additional aircraft carriers to North Korea
Pyongyang s military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
Pyongyang's military parade forces Trump to put his tail between his legs
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan
USA drops megabomb on Afghanistan

Copyright © 1999-2017, «PRAVDA.Ru». When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Rambler's Top100
liveinternet.ru: показано количество просмотров и посетителей за 24 часа
Рейтинг@Mail.ru Rambler_s_Top100_Service