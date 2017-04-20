US attack on Syria ruins Trump's reputation

The American society is divided again. Many in the USA disapproved the missile attack on the Syrian military base that was made on April 7.

According to a recent study conducted by The Pew Research, 61% of US respondents believe that Washington did not have a clear plan of action for Syria. 58% supported the actions of President Trump.

Only 45% of supporters of the Democratic Party approve of attacks on Syrian targets. 36% of US citizens said that they were strongly opposed to missile attacks. Only 11% of them think that President Trump has a plan and understanding of how to proceed in Syria.

In addition, many of those who voted for Trump are opposed to the interference of the United States into internal affairs of third countries.

Pravda.Ru